CSS Interim Baseball Coach Will Peterson Lands Job with St. Louis Cardinals Organization

Peterson will be an assistant pitching coach and spend games in the bullpen for the Memphis Redbirds.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica Saints are in search of a new head coach.

It was announced over the weekend that Interim Head Coach Will Peterson has landed a job with the St. Louis Cardinals Triple-A team.

Peterson will be an assistant pitching coach and spend games in the bullpen for the Memphis Redbirds.

Peterson would be on the Saints coaching staff for two seasons.

He was also an assistant for the Duluth Huskies in the Northwoods League.