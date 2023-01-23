Ledenkov Brothers Make it Three Straight Weeks of MIAC Honors

CSS has a home and home series with Hamline this upcoming weekend.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Ledenkov brothers continue to pass off the MIAC offensive player of the week award.

Arkhip had won the last two and now this week it’s Filimon who takes home the hardware.

Ledenkov had one goal and six assists for a seven-point weekend as the Saints claimed a pair of wins over St. Olaf.

Two crucial wins that now have the Saints atop the MIAC standings.

