Prep Basketball: South Shore Girls Earn 13th Win, Chisholm Boys Knock Off Duluth Marshall

The Cardinals (13-1) will next host Solon Springs on Thursday. Meanwhile the Bluestreaks (8-6) will host Littlefork-Big Falls on Tuesday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The South Shore girls basketball team picked up their 13th win of the season on Monday, defeating Duluth Denfeld 88 to 33.

Lily Truchon had a team-leading 36 points.

The Cardinals (13-1) will next host Solon Springs on Thursday.

In other basketball action, the Chisholm boys earned a road win at Duluth Marshall 80 to 63.

The Bluestreaks (8-6) will host Littlefork-Big Falls on Tuesday.