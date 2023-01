Prep Hockey: Duluth Northern Stars Hold Off Moose Lake Area 2-1

Duluth was led by Grace Karakas, who had two goals in the victory.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Northern Stars would grab their 10th win of the season on Monday, defeating Moose Lake Area 2 to 1.

Duluth was led by Grace Karakas, who had two goals in the victory.

The Northern Stars (10-6-3) will host Superior on Tuesday.

Moose Lake (11-7-1) will look to bounce back against Simley on Tuesday.