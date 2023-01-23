Question To Duluth City Councilors: Are You Running For Mayor?

DULUTH, Minn. – As a third candidate says he’s running for Duluth’s next mayor, FOX 21 is confirming if anyone on the Duluth city council – current and former – is up for the challenge.

Over the past week, we’ve heard back from all but one city councilor on whether they are running or thinking of running for mayor this November.

Council President Janet Kennedy, councilors Gary Anderson, Azrin Awal, Mike Mayou, Terese Tomanek and Hannah Alstead are not running for mayor.

As for Councilor Noah Hobbs, he told FOX 21 he thought about a possible run for mayor but decided to pass on this election cycle.

Meanwhile, there are two councilors in question. Arik Forsman said last week that he is not ready to announce any 2023 political plans. And Council Vice President Roz Randorf had yet to provide an answer, as of Monday night.

Meanwhile, former councilors Joel Sipress, Derek Medved, Zack Filipovich, Jay Fosle and Todd Fedora confirmed no intentions to run for mayor. Medved, however, mentioned he plans to return to politics within the next few years.

As of Monday, there are three candidates who have confirmed their run: Current Mayor Emily Larson, former Duluth lawmaker Roger Reinert and Robert Schieve, a veteran who is retired.

Shieve is the latest person to announce he’s running. He told FOX 21 Monday that he wants to give the city back to the community when it comes to decision-making.

He supports law enforcement, firefighters, nurses and doctors and said he would focus on improving safety for people of all backgrounds, in all neighborhoods and in our schools.

Shieve ran against Larson in 2015.