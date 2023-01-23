Simply Ballroom Hosts Art Showing

DULUTH, Minn.– Simply Ballroom in Lincoln Park hosted their first art showing of the year. Since the opening of the dance studio in October, every month they welcome artists from across the Northland to display their art.

This month featured artists are from Duluth’s TBI Residential and Community Services, created by people suffering from traumatic brain injuries. The art gallery opened at the ballroom on Friday and had it’s last showing this evening. As well as the art display, community members were welcomed to participate in a group dance class for free.

“Just like In dance it’s one of those, that it’s kind of hard to put yourself out there and the more comfortable you feel in a place that’s supportive to that, the more likely you are to grow. So that’s what we really try to support here at Simply Ballroom as a really-really encouraging community,” said Simply Ballroom Owner David Scherar.

Dances from the tango to the foxtrot were taught by instructors during the free classes.

Simply Ballroom is a competitive studio and teaches private and group sessions. Private lessons must be made by appointment online or in person.