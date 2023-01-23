Superior Police K-9 Marik Dies One Year After Retirement

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Police Department is mourning after the death of police K-9 Marik.

Marik recently became ill from a gastrointestinal condition, according to the Northland K9 Foundation.

Marik was partnered with Sgt. Nick Eastman.

During the 7.5 years together, Marik was deployed 541 times and is credited with 91 arrests, including helping apprehend a man in a Superior apartment who was wanted for fatally shooting a child in Chicago.

K-9 Marik was 10 years old and was retired for the past year.