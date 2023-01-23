Voting Underway For Top Pets Of Lake Superior Ice Festival

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Lake Superior Ice Festival is coming up this weekend in Superior, which includes crowning the cutest local pets.

The Humane Society of Douglas County gets involved with the festival by letting the community enter in their dogs, cats, and other pets to be crowned the “Canine King and Queen,” the “Felines Of The Festival,” and “Lord And Lady Of The Festival.”

Each vote costs one dollar, and your money goes right to the Humane Society of Douglas County’s yearly expenses of rescuing and housing homeless animals in the area.

The coronation ceremony is happening at noon on Saturday at the Fairlawn Mansion.

You can vote for the pets in the contest here.