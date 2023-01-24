Coffee Conversation: Steppers Dance Show Returns Post-Pandemic
DULUTH, Minn. — Local dance groups are teaming up to present, Steppers Dance Show, for the first time since 2019.
13 different teams/studios will perform 30 routines at the Duluth East Gym on January 24 at 6:30 pm.
Duluth East Coach Kimberly Chick Joined FOX21 on the morning show to preview the event.
Special performances by both the CSS and UMD Dance Teams.
Ticket information:
- $7 adults
- $5 students/seniors
- Performers/children 5 and under free
All payments must be in cash.