Esko RB/LB Nolan Witt Announces Commitment to UW-Stout

ESKO, Minn.- Another local standout will call UW-Stout home in the fall.

Esko running back and linebacker announced his commitment to the Blue Devils on Monday night.

The bruising back had 750 yards on the ground this past season for the Eskomos.

He could also play some defense too as he rallied up 45 tackles.

Witt had a number of awards and accolades following the season including an appearance in the Minnesota High School All-Star Game as well as all-state honors.