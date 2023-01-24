Former Bulldog OC Noah Pauley Joins Iowa State Coaching Staff

AMES, Iowa.- A former UMD offensive coordinator continues to climb the coaching ranks.

Duluth native Noah Pauley is joining the Iowa State coaching staff after spending the last four seasons at North Dakota State.

Like with the Bison, Pauley will be coaching the wide receivers for the Cyclones.

The former Duluth Central star was a four year starter for UMD from 2007 to 2010, winning two national titles in the process.

After his playing days, he would join the Bulldogs as a graduate assistant before eventually being their offensive coordinator from 2016 to 2018.