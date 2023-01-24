Hayward Wolfpack FC Now Known as Superior City FC After Move to Superior

The Wolfpack spent five seasons in Hayward.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Hayward Wolfpack football club is making quite a few changes before the 2023 season. Not only are they moving, but they also have a new name.

The team will now call Superior home and will be named Superior City FC. However, the Wolfpack nickname will remain.

Superior City FC will have both a men’s and women’s team competing in the United Premier Soccer League.

Tryouts will be held on March 18th and 19th at their future home site, the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

The clubs are also in the process of hiring coaches for each team.

