Hermantown’s Blake Schmitz to Play College Basketball at Bethel

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Hermantown forward Blake Schmitz won’t have to travel too far for his next team.

Schmitz announced he’ll suit up for the Bethel Royals, out of the MIAC conference next year.

In 12 games so far this season, Schmitz leads the Hawks in points, assists, steals, and blocks. He also ranks 2nd in rebounds for Hermantown.

Schmitz and the Hawks are currently 10-2 on the year and sit at the top of the Lake Superior conference.