Janet Meany and 50 years of Fiber Art Exhibition

DULUTH, Minn. – Weaving, knitting, felting, and spinning, the Duluth Fiber Guild’s hard work from the past 50 years is now on display.

The Duluth Fiber Guild is a group organized around the passion of creating textile arts. Over at the Tweed Museum of Art, there are 40 pieces to see like scarves, dish towels and shirts.

And there’s an entire room dedicated to the work of Janet Meany, one the groups founders.

“The piece behind me is from 1983, but then there is a whole room of contemporary work because I think that it’s a really wonderful thing to show off that these are traditions that are being practiced and done now,” Guest Curator, Annie Dugan says.

The exhibition will be up through May, with guided tours happening the first Saturday of every month.