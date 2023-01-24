New Monthly Program At Cloquet Public Library Involves Dogs

CLOQUET, Minn. — A new monthly event started Monday at the Cloquet Public Library bringing children and dogs closer together.

It’s called “Barks and Books” and let’s children go to the library and sit and read to a therapy dog.

The program is meant to promote enjoyable reading for kids to take the pressure off of trying to get all of the words right. They say it also helps build confidence in children who are learning to read.

“You know we had one little girl came in; she was so shy. Would barely say her name and then she just saw the dog and just a big bright smile happened on her face, and it was so rewarding,” said Morgan Reardon, Children’s Librarian at the Cloquet Public Library.

The library hopes to find more therapy dogs to expand the program in the future. If you’d like to sign your child up, a link will be posted on the Cloquet Public Library’s website.