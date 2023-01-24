New Veterans Memorial Park to be Built in Rice Lake

RICE LAKE, Minn. – A new Veterans Memorial Park is being constructed in Rice Lake to honor those who have served in the military.

The project is being put on by the Duluth Honor Guard through the vision of Rice Lake Mayor John Werner and Captain John Marshall. Placed on the crossroads of Rice Lake and Martin Road, the memorial will consist of a bronze sculpture as well as benches and walkways.

The county has donated the land along with a commitment of 20 thousand dollars, which is just a fraction of the total expected cost of 150 to 200 thousand dollars.

“I guess the most important take away from this whole thing is this soldier kneeling and the symbolism, he’s got a 120-pound pack and gear and the weight that we carry as soldiers, and sailors, air men, and marines for this nation and our interest; out experiences are lifelong,” Duluth Honor Guard Capt., John Marshall says.

Work on this project is already underway and organizers expect it to be wrapped up by Veteran’s Day, which is on November 11th this year.