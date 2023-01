Prep Basketball: Despite 2nd Half Rally, Superior Boys Fall to Eau Claire Memorial By 2

Superior (9-6) will look to bounce back Friday when the host Duluth Denfeld.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior boys basketball team would play Eau Claire Memorial tough on Tuesday, but would ultimately fall 62 to 60.

