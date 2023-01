Prep Hockey: Hermantown Boys Bounce Back with Shutout Win Over Superior

The Hawks (13-2-1) will next be in action on Thursday at Proctor.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Hermantown boys hockey team was back in the win column on Tuesday, defeating Superior 11-0.

Hermantown would outshoot Superior 44-9.

