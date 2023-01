Shuster & Giuliani Named Co-Owners for Duluth FC

The duo will take over for Tim Sas, who founded the team back in 2015.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth FC has new co-owners and they are familiar faces to the area.

Olympic gold medalist John Shuster and businessman Alex Giuliani, who’s been involved in higher business projects such as Pier B and Clyde Iron Works are now running the team.

The Bluegreens will begin their season in May.