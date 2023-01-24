State Abortion Battle Moves to the Northland

Duluth, Minn. — It’s an issue that has many people upset, no matter which side you are on. Abortion is the number one issue, at this point in the Minnesota Legislature’s’ current session. Up to his point, much of the action on these bills has taken place in St. Paul, Now, the action has turned to the Northland.

Those opposed to putting the right to an abortion into state law were in Duluth today. Minnesota’s GOP Deputy Chair, Donna Bergstrom told the group the bill keeping under consideration is very severe.

“We want to talk about that because we think the bill is going through at break neck speed.,” said Bergstrom. “We just want to pump the brakes a little bit, put a pause on it and get some opportunities to talk about the ramifications of the bill. It is very extreme, doesn’t have any guard rails. It doesn’t protect mothers and our children. ”

Anti-abortion groups, according to Bergstrom, are working to contact their senators, to encourage them to vote against the bill. One Senator who is being targeted is DFLer Grant Hauschild from the Range. “One of our senators from this area, Grant Hauschild, who is getting many, many phone calls from his constituents telling him no to vote for Senate File 1. And that is what we are trying to do through his office to try to get this bill stopped,” said Bergstrom

Duluth Senator Jen McEwen is the lead author of Senate File 1 which has drawn so much attention this legislative session. The bill is known as the Reproductive Options Act or the PRO Act and deals with the abortion issue. In an interview with Fox 21, McEwen explained the reasoning behind why she thinks the bill is needed to be law.” What we feel is very important and wish would have been done at the federal level, is to also have laws in the states, so not just the courts deciding what the court’s interpretation of what our state constitution says, but also in our statutory laws the Minnesota legislature and the Minnesota Governor affirmed, that this is the law of our land.”

DFLers say the bill, if passed into law, would change nothing. It would only codify the rights women already have based on a state supreme decision from 1995.

The Republicans disagree with that and say the bill would remove all limitations that are in place regarding abortions in the state.

The issue will likely be decided one way or the other this Friday, when it is expected the Senate, which is split 34 to 33 in favor of democrats, will vote on the measure.