Steppers Dance Show Returns

DULUTH, Minn. – The Steppers Dance Show featuring dancers from a range of teams and studios returned Tuesday for the first time since 2019.

About 16 teams attended, showcasing a total of 35 routines.

The show was held at Duluth East High School. The dance season started in Oktober and runs through February.

The Head Coach of the Duluth East team called Tuesday’s show the peak of their performance.

“It’s just exciting to have the energy and the dance community come support us. We are a AAA team so that means we are traditionally competing with Twin Cities teams. So, it’s nice to be local and have our local fans be able to come support us,” Duluth East Dance Team Head Coach, Kim Chick says.

Next up for Duluth East is the section competition on February 11th followed by the State tourney at Target Center on February 17th and 18th.