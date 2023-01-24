Voting For 2023 ‘Movies In The Park’ Now Open

DULUTH, Minn. — For those looking ahead to summertime in Duluth, voting is now open for this year’s Movies in the Park.

Downtown Duluth says you can vote by going on to their Facebook page and liking your top 8 movie choices. This year there are 13 options to choose from.

Some movies to choose from include Top Gun: Maverick, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, and Despicable Me.

The movies, presented by Arrowhead Orthodontics run from July 7 to August 25 at Leif Erickson Park.

Your chance to vote ends February 1. Click here to vote.