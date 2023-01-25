#6 UMD Women’s Hockey to Host #3 Minnesota in Top Ten Tilt

Puck drop is set for 3 pm on Friday.

DULUTH, Minn.- Amsoil Arena will be the place to be this weekend for some big time hockey games. First up, the 6th ranked UMD women’s team welcomes in 3rd ranked Minnesota.

It’s a series with serious playoff implications. Something will have to give as UMD has an unbeaten nine game streak while Minnesota boasts a 10 game winning streak.

Head Coach Maura Crowell says it’ll be a transition this week from previous opponents to now the Gophers. But she knows that each WCHA team presents a different challenge for her team.

“Our league is very different, you know from weekend to weekend. But that’s what makes it so hard and so good for us. That’s why you become battle tested because there is mental challenges. You know when you’re playing Wisconsin, then you go to Bemidji, they’re different challenges. St. Thomas, there are challenges, they’re different. Minnesota, different. So we have to be ready for all of those. You know the pace is what we practice every single day,” said Crowell.

Over the weekend, Graduate forward Gabbie Hughes became the 7th member to join the 200 career points club.

“I think definitely still reflecting on it. My family is very proud so I get texts all the time still from my dad or from my mom. So it’s definitely still with me. It’s unbelievable to get that accomplishment and something I don’t think I’ll ever just be satisfied and be able to put behind me. Definitely focusing on the next one and keep trying to get better every single day,” said Hughes.

Puck drop is set for 3 pm on Friday.