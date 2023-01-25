Baby Item Donations Still Needed for the Northland’s Largest Baby Shower

DULUTH, Minn. — People across the Northland are feeling the effects of rising costs, especially families who are expecting or who may have just had a newborn. For five years now, Life 97.3 and St. Luke’s have partnered during the month of January to hold the Northland’s Largest Baby Shower.

All donations go directly to local women and family care centers as well as pregnancy centers to support these struggling families. With just a week left in January, diapers, wipes and baby foods can always be used. They are currently looking for more donations of some of the larger items such as car seats, pack n plays, and cribs. Organizers tell us it is an opportunity to help lift up those around you.

“It comes down to service. There are so many families in the Northland, I mean, all across the Northland that struggle. It’s more than just providing basic needs. These families just need to know that someone cares, that someone is there. It’s not a handout, it’s a hand up. And truly helping them go from just surviving to thriving and that people are there for them,” said KDNW station manager Niki Corbin.

Locations have been set up in seven different cities across Minnesota and Wisconsin where you can drop off new baby items. If donating online is an easier option, Life 97.3 has set up an Amazon Baby Registry.

