Chum Food Shelf Program In Need Of Drivers

DULUTH, Minn. — If you need food, just head to the grocery store. For some people it is not that easy. Chum’s food shelf is looking for volunteer drivers to make deliveries every other Thursday between 9.30 am and 12.

“The people who get the deliveries are people with disabilities, seniors, families who don’t have transportation, and it’s also designed for people who just don’t like to be around other people. That’s who the program is designed for,” said Chum Food Distribution Coordinator, April LeDoux.

The food shelf also delivers hygiene and household products such as bodywash and dish soap. Chum currently has three drivers and are still in need of a handful more.

Officially known as the Chum2GO program, it cannot be done without drivers. If you’re interested contact April LeDoux at aledoux@chumduluth.org. Be sure you have a valid driver’s license, your own, vehicle, and you must be able to lift 60 pounds.