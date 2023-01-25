Coffee Conversation: Two Harbors Musher Gears Up for Beargrease Race

DULUTH, Minn. — Two Harbors Musher Colleen Wallin and sled dog Maple joined FOX21 on the morning show ahead of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon this weekend.

The Beargrease Marathon starts at 10:00 am Sunday, Jan. 29 at Billy’s Bar in Duluth and will finish around 5:00 pm Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Grand Portage Lodge and Casino.

This is the longest sled dog marathon in the lower 48 states, requiring mushers to fend off Minnesota’s extreme winter weather and rugged terrain.

Wallin’s first Beargrease race was 28 years ago.