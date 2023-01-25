DPD Looking for Applicants for Citizen Police Academy

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is looking for more applicants to join their upcoming Citizen Police Academy.

It’s a 12-week program that the DPD puts on every year as a way for community members to build relationships with officers and learn what they do day in and day out.

The course consists of speakers, presentations, and demonstrations from officers across various departments. There is still room to join as only seven of the 25 application spots have been filled.

“Twelve units that actually come in and talk about what they do. So, we have crime scene investigations, we have violent crimes unit, we talk about our body cams, or taser, firearms. You get the opportunity to go out to our range and shoot the firearm too. So, it’s actually a really hands on experience and you learn a lot,” Duluth Police Department Public Information Officer, Mattie Hjelseth says.

Sessions will take place at the Public Safety building every Wednesday night from March to May. If you are interested in the program, you can apply on the DPD’s website.