Minnesota ‘Name A Snowplow’ Finalists Announced

The finalists for MnDOT’s 2022-2023 “Name a Snowplow” are in and the voting is open.

MnDOT announced the 60 finalists Wednesday morning, which include “Miracle on Ice,” “Taylor Drift” and “Camp Scoopy”. The finalists were selected from over 10,000 submissions.

According to MnDOT, the finalists were selected based on “including uniqueness, frequency of submissions, Minnesota-specific ideas, and names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to most audiences.”

Voting runs through Feb. 3. The eight winning names will be announced shortly after.