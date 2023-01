Shooting Woes Hurt CSS Men’s Hoops as St. John’s Grabs Road Victory

CSS (4-13) will look to bounce back Saturday at home against Macalester.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica men’s basketball team suffered their 2nd straight loss on Wednesday, falling to Saint John’s 68 to 37.

The Saints were led by Nick Carlson, who had 13 points in the contest.

