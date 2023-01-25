Superior High School Hosts Career Fair

SUPERIOR, Wisc– Students at Superior High School got a chance to explore options for future careers.

The 2 hour long career fair was open for all grades, 9 to 12.

With booths from Lake Superior College, Frasier Shipyards, and even military services.

The fair was the second of the year at the High School, centered around construction and trades.

Superior is putting on 4 career fairs this school year and hosted transportation and logistics earlier this year. Students must sign up to attend.

Wednesday’s event brought in over 160 students.

“My hope is that students see something that they didn’t know existed before. We all see the jobs in daily life, the police officer, the firefighter, the teacher, but there are a lot of jobs that people don’t know exist in are area that are fabulous careers.” Transition Coordinator Shawna Anderson said.

As a part of their senior project program, all sophomores are required to attend at least 1 of the 4 career events, in hopes of preparing for their future.

The last Wednesday of February, Superior will be hosting a manufacturing fair, and a health and human services fair in late march.