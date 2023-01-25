UMD Men’s Hockey Embracing Underdog Role Ahead of Series with #1 SCSU

It's the teams first meeting since they battled against one another in the first round of the NCHC playoffs last season.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team will try to upset the top ranked team in the nation, the St. Cloud State Huskies this weekend.

UMD would go on to advance to the frozen faceoff but all-time it’s been the Huskies who’ve had the advantage over the Bulldogs.

SCSU leads the series 78 to 59 with 11 ties.

Head Coach Scott Sandelin says they’re embracing the underdog role heading into this weekend’s series.

“We’ve gotta be on our A game, there’s no question. But that’s why you play, that’s why you play. It’s a good measuring stick too. We’re the underdogs which is great, we’ve got nothing to worry about. Just go play. Go play and like what we asked in North Dakota play simple and play hard. We’re going to do the same thing here, keep it simple and play hard. Play together and the results going to be the end result,” said Sandelin.

Game one is set for 7 PM on Friday.