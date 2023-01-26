Damiano Center Hosts Community Event For Those In Need

DULUTH, Minn. — Every October and January a community event is held as a one-stop-shop service for Northland members in need.

Thursday, the Damiano Center hosted the Donna Howard Community Connect that involved local organizations such as Safe Haven, Life House, and the Salvation Army.

They provided various free resources such as haircuts, hot meals, and help with getting warrants resolved. And anyone who could possibly need any sort of help was welcome to attend.

“The varying degrees that people need the support and help right. There’s some folks that maybe are in stable housing but just can’t afford to get a hair trim right now. Right and so they can come here and get that piece,” said Jaci Christiansen, the Community Engagement Coordinator at Safe Haven.

Christiansen says this event has been helpful, especially for those with lack of transportation.

“So, I think what a lot of us might take for granted is like lack of access to transportation. Right or, just the amount of effort it takes to get all of these services in right,” said Christiansen. “Just kinda having everything in one spot so people aren’t having to you know run all around town to get resources.”

The next community connect will be in October and if you have any winter items to give away for that event, the Damiano Center will happily take them.