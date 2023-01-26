Esko’s Javontae Gregory to Play College Football at Winona State

The six foot running back and defensive back was a key part in helping the 11-1 Eskomos reach the state tournament this past season.

ESKO, Minn.- Just three days after his teammate Nolan Witt made his college commitment to UW-Stout, Esko’s Javontae Gregory has announced his next step in his football career.

Gregory will suit up for the Warriors of Winona State, based out of the NSIC conference.

