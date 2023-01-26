Fun Outside As Preparations Are Underway For Lake Superior Ice Festival

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The annual Lake Superior Ice Festival begins Friday afternoon in Superior. The event takes place all over Barkers Island.

Preparations for the two-day festival were underway Thursday afternoon. Crews were clearing snow away from parking areas, fire pits were being spread out and work was well underway for the Ice Carousel, always one of the highlights of the festival.

“We volunteer to build the carousel. It’s a floating Ice Carousel. This year we’re a little closer to shore due to ice condition offshore. The guys are putting the center piece to it, they’re putting a sailboat mast and pretty soon it will have streamers and flags off of it,” said Eric Thomas, GM of Barkers Island Marina.

Also, this year there will be a hot air balloon Carousel tethered to the ice. For $10 you will be able to have ride in the balloon. Food vendors will also be on hand. In addition, there will be a craft fair and snow golf and Kubb tournament.