Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Picks Up Big LSC Victory

PROCTOR, Minn.- Two of the top girls basketball teams in the Lake Superior Conference battled on the hardwood in Proctor, Thursday night.

Braya LaPlant led the way for the Thunderhawks with 22 points, helping Grand Rapids improve to 16-2 on the season, with the 57-43 victory.

Next up, the Thunderhawks will host Hermantown, Friday for a 7:15 PM tip off. While, the Rails will head down to take on Simley, Saturday for a 3 PM start time.