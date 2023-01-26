No Sophomore Slump for CSS Men’s Hockey in MIAC Conference

The Saints will take on Hamline in a home and home series this upcoming weekend.

DULUTH, Minn.- What a difference a year can make. The St. Scholastica men’s hockey team can attest to that.

In year two of being in the MIAC conference, the Saints are 7-0-1 and sit at the top of the standings.

CSS is coming off a big weekend sweep over the defending champs in the conference, St. Olaf and now they shift their focus to four huge series to close out the season.

3 of which are against teams that are either at the .500 mark or above in the conference.

Junior forward Filimon Ledenkov says the reason for their success is a combination of work ethic and togetherness.

Sophomore forward Nick Lanigan also added that they learned a lot from last year.

“I think last year we did okay in the conference. We were about 500 and we would usually split with those teams. I think what we took from last year is we realized those games that we were losing, we were either tired or we just weren’t picking up on the little things. And this year we really focused on those little things in the beginning of the week. We go into Friday’s game and if we win that game then we go to bed and that games over with. The next day we wake up and we go to saturday and it’s a brand new day, brand new game,” added Lanigan.

