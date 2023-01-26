Prep Hockey: Hermantown Boys Blank Proctor, Mirage Girls Grab 15th Win

The Hawks (14-2-1) will next play Mahtomedi as part of Hockey Day Minnesota on Saturday. Meanwhile, The Mirage (15-5-2) will play at Hill Murray on Friday.

PROCTOR, Minn.- For the 2nd consecutive game, the Hermantown boys hockey team would have a shutout win. The latest being a 7-0 victory at Proctor on Thursday.

The contest will take place at Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Lake.

In other hockey action, the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage notched win number 15 on Thursday, defeating Eden Prairie 3-0.

