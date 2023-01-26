St. Luke’s Volunteer Receives State Award

DULUTH, Minn. — One community member now holds a commendable state award for more than 25 years spent volunteering at St. Luke’s.

Wednesday, Linda Tezak was granted the “Presidents Award” from Minnesota Association of Healthcare Volunteers.

Tezak is currently the MAHV Membership Chair and Interim District B Chair. She’s been volunteering with St. Luke’s for more than 25 years completing nearly 11,000 hours of volunteer work.

When asked how it feels to receive state recognition here’s what Linda had to say:

“I guess I’m proud to have received it, but I’m more proud of being a volunteer at St. Luke’s Hospital,” said Tezak. “Every single day I feel happy to come here and proud, it’s like a big family.”

In 2016, Tezak received the Associations Heart of Minnesota Volunteer of the Year Award. Her future plans are to continue volunteering until she no longer can.