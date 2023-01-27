Bayfield Up For Two USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

BAYFIELD, Wis. — Bayfield is receiving some special recognition as it is up for two USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

These awards are highlighting the town in the categories, “Best Coastal Small Town” and “Best Midwestern Small Town.”

Bayfield is known for being right on Lake Superior offering lots of boating and fishing, as well as it’s close proximity to the Apostle Islands.

To get Bayfield those awards, click on the links to vote. Voting is open till February 20.