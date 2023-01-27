Coffee Conversation: Todd Eckart Previews Buddy Holly Benefit Concert

DULUTH, Minn. — Local talent to gather and hold ‘A Tribute to the Music of Buddy Holly and the Late 50s’ benefit concert for the Duluth Armory on Sunday.

Musician Todd Eckart joined FOX21 on the morning show to play some tunes and chat about the upcoming event.

FOX21’s Dan Hanger will be the emcee for the night.

Eckart and his crew will perform along with local band ‘Born Too Late.’

Attendees are encouraged to dress up.

The party starts at 6:00 pm on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Clyde Iron Works Event Center.

Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door — click here to buy.

All money raised will benefit the Duluth Armory Arts and Music Center and the future of the Historic Armory Building on London Road.