College Basketball: UMD Women Stay Unbeaten in Conference Play, UMD Men Knock Off Wayne State in OT

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday against Augustana. The men's game is at 3:30 PM and the women will follow at 5:30 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s basketball team once again knocked off a conference foe on Friday, defeating Wayne State 74 to 54.

Brooke Olson would continue her strong play with 22 points.

As for the men, they needed overtime to take down the Wildcats 92 to 89.

Drew Blair would lead the Bulldogs with 23 points in the victory.

