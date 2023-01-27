Lake Superior Ice Festival Kicks Off

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The Lake Superior Ice Festival kicked off this evening in preparations for the main events tomorrow.

It’s the 7th annual year for this event at Barkers Island.

Tonight, there were yard games set up. Superior police officers and firefighters continued playing their traditional Kubb match.

Visitors also got a chance to play some disc golf on the ice and warm up by a fire.

Although, this year’s ice racing has been canceled due to poor ice conditions. there is still plenty of activities to enjoy.

“I think it’s great that we’re able to offer just a wide variety of activities, and really, I give a lot of credit, and all the credit really goes to the business and organizations that put forward they’re energy to bring their individual events,” said, Linda Cadotte, Superior Parks and Recreation, Forestry Director.

Tomorrow there will be an arts and crafts fair at the Barkers Island Inn, and plenty of food vendors to stop by.

There is is even hot air balloon rides, live ice craving and a kids-zone.

The festival runs from 11 AM to 9 PM and a fireplace show will take place at 6 thirty.

The full schedule of event can be found on the lake Superior Ice Festivals online website.