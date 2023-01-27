Lincoln Park Winter Farmers Market

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lincoln Park Farmers market usually runs during the summer, but on Thursday vendors had a chance to take part in a Winter Market.

It was held at the Harrison Community Center and featured ten vendors and three community organizations. Produce, candles, stickers, and jewelry were just some of the products for sale at the market.

SNAP participants could also receive up to $15 in matching market bucks if they used their EBT card.

“I mean how cool, to be here and to have some amazing food, to gather in community. We’re serving a meal tonight which includes some local produce and some locally grown beans. So, we’re just happy that we can kind of bring everyone together,” Seeds of Success at Community Action Duluth Program Manager, Kayla Pridmore says.

The Lincoln Park Farmers Market regular season will return the second week of June.