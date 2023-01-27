New Billy’s Bar Owner Excited, Ready For Beargrease Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. – Excitement is building for Sunday’s John Beargrease Sled Dog marathon. And that’s especially true for the new owner of Billy’s Bar.

Billy’s is the starting line for Beargrease. It’s the prime spot to see all the dogs and mushers getting ready for the big race.

For owner Brian Larson, he’s beyond ready to experience his first-ever Beargrease. which is the front line of the premier long-distance sled dog race of the lower 48.

“My family is looking forward to the dogs. I’m really looking forward to seeing the plan play out. I’ve spent a lot of time talking to people, sleepless nights, putting this plan together. For me, I just can’t wait to see the smile on people’s faces hopefully and watch people have a great time,” said Brian Larson, owner of Billy’s.

As for owning the longtime bar, Larson said he’s added more televisions so people can enjoy the Vikings games. Former players even stop by like, Ed McDaniel. But Larson said it’s all about that sense of community that the original Billy built so well.

“Being able to get to know these people and their families, and talk about their lives and knowing what’s going on. And things like that. It’s so much fun to be a part of their community now. Because I’m from town,” Larson said.

Billy’s Bar opens at 7 a.m. Sunday.

You can meet the mushers at 8 p.m.

The race starts at 10 a.m.

