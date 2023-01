No. 3 Minnesota Snaps No. 6 UMD Women’s Hockey Unbeaten Streak

The Bulldogs will look to bounce back in Game Two of the series, Saturday for a 3 PM puck drop.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team’s nine game unbeaten streak was snapped on Friday in a 3-1 loss to Minnesota at home.

The Bulldogs will look to bounce back in Game Two of the series, Saturday for a 3 PM puck drop.