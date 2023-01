UMD Men’s Hockey Upsets No. 1 St. Cloud State in Series Opener

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team earned a huge win over St. Cloud State, 5-3, Saturday night in the series opener at home.

Freshman Ben Steeves posted the hat trick on the night. With a two goal second period and his third coming in the final frame.

UMD will look for the sweep, Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.