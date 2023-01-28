Lake Superior Ice Festival Embraces the Cold

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — Yes, it was cold out today, but that didn’t stop families from enjoying all the fun at the Lake Superior Ice Festival. The hay shuttle chauffeured people around the grounds of the festival where all kinds of things were happening. The Ice Carousel is always a standout feature, as the ice actually turns while you are on it. A snow slide was being used by many and the KUBB, yes, the KUBB tournament, was taking place., If that wasn’t enough, people were playing disc golf, enjoying smores around the fire and earlier tonight there was a fireworks display.

“It’s good, Superior Wisconsin we are hearty, we are ready for anything, and this is a true testament to people who love our area. You have to get out and enjoy it, dress properly, and you can have a good time, especially on a sunny blue bird day like this,” said the Executive Director of Superior Business Improvement District, Kelly Peterson.

There is also a trivia contest taking place in the city of Superior. That contest lasts through the first two weeks of February. There are two $100 prizes that will be awarded.

The contest is sponsored by the Business Improvement District.

“It’s great, and I think they know that one of the things is there is plenty of place to warm up throughout the island,” said Peterson.

The Ice Festival is an annual event in Superior, and is a way for the entire community to get outside, keep the cabin fever at bay and enjoy a sun filled, but very cold Saturday afternoon and evening.