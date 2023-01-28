Abortion Bill Passes Minnesota Senate

Duluth, Minn. — After 15 hours of debate, the Minnesota Senate passed the Protect Reproduction Options bill, known as the PRO bill.

It wasn’t until about 3 AM Saturday morning that the Senate voted. The vote went straight along party lines, DFLers 34, Republicans 33.

Democrats had fast tracked the bill to codify the abortion rights in the state. Proponents of the Bill say by having the abortion rights language

as a state statute it ensures that future courts can’t roll them back.

A 1995 Miinesota Supreme court decision held that the state constitution protects abortion rights.

The bill now goes to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a DFLer, to await his signature, making it the law.

Republicans attempted, but failed, to amend the bill during the hours long debate.

Amendments to add restrictions to abortion, including requiring state licensing of abortion facilities and

restricting third trimester abortions except for when a mother’s life is at risk were all voted down.