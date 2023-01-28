Duluth Candy Company Gearing Up for Valentine’s Day

Duluth, Minn. — Valentine’s Day is just a couple of weeks away, and if you’re in the business of selling favorite gifts, like candy, the hard work is on.

That’s the case at Duluth Candy Company on East Superior Street.

The staff is creating all types of treats for the big day including valentine popcorn which has a vanilla, strawberry coating, with white chocolate and freeze dried raspberries.

David Siebert, the store’s owner, added,” We also do Chocolate Covered Strawberries. If you’re interested in doing these, I would call about a week ahead and tell us what you want. Supplies are limited this time of year for getting strawberries and last year we sold out by about 2:00.”

Truffles are also a big seller at Duluth Candy Company.

Truffle flavors include Moscato Wine, Raspberry Rose and the store’s famous Honey Chi truffles.