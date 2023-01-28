Duluth Mayor and Police Chief React to Memphis Police Beating Death

Duluth, Minn. – -Duluth’s Mayor and Police Chief posted statements on Social media Saturday regarding the release of the video which showed Tyre Nichols being beaten to death at the hands of five Memphis police offiicers.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said in a statment, “It’s an absolutely tragic and terrible death. I remain committed to the work ahead to listen and understand, to be in community and put in the work with you to build trust and accountability between city systems and all members of our community.”

In a statement, Duluth’s Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said, “I am sure many of our community members are hurting…, as are many of our Duluth Police Officers. I know this is a triggering event…for many of us as we have seen this far too many times in our own state and in other communities across the country. The actions of these five Memphis officers are not representative of the profession I love and have been entrusted to lead for our community.”